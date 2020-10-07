GRANGEVILLE – The Embrace Grace program through the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will postpone its start until January 2021. Embrace Grace is a support group for unwed moms-to-be that will be held every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Those interested can call the church to sign up, 208-983-0552 or stop by 515 W. N. 2nd Street, and talk to Mary or Leslie.

