Larry and Barb Dodge, certified basic emergency responders serving with Aglow International, will offer emergency preparedness programs in both Grangeville and Kamiah.
Today, Wednesday, Aug. 4, the meeting is set for Abundant Life Church in Grangeville, 6-9 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, the meeting is set for Wasem’s Building, 1464 Highway 12, Kamiah, from 6-9 p.m.
Emergency blankets will be gifted to first 50 attendees. Because of the number of attendees, it is asked that those who plan to attend RSVP to 907-242-5629 or aglownidaho@gmail.com. A $5 per person donation to cover expenses will be accepted.
