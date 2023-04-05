COTTONWOOD — The public is invited to celebrate with Emmanuel Baptist Church Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6 a.m. Following the Sunrise service, there will be a potluck breakfast. Sunday school for all ages is at 8.45 a.m., and the regular worship service is at 10 a.m.

Both worship services will include a musical cantata by the church choir. The church is located at 404 Foster Street.

