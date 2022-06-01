COTTONWOOD — Join “Sparks Studio,” where imagination is ignited and creativity is awakened. Whether kids are exploring their artistic side in the Bible Study Studio or Crafts Design Center, laying down a track at the Music Sound Stage, or bringing inventions to life at the Missions Workshop, they will learn, like King David, to use their talents to bring glory to God. Children will discover their creativity is a gift from the Creator who designed them for his glory.
This is set for June 13-17, 9 a.m. to noon each day for those 2 years old through sixth grade, while youth through age 19 will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is no cost. Preregister Saturday, June 11, from noon to 2 p.m., while enjoying the bouncy house, hot dogs and light refreshments.
Emmanuel Baptist Church is located at 404 Foster Street, Cottonwood. For questions, call Pastor Dan Coburn at 208-962-2407.
