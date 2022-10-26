EmpoweringParents.Idaho.gov photo

Parents can go to EmpoweringParents.Idaho.gov to apply for technology grants available to Idaho households.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

BOISE — Idaho Governor Brad Little recently announced Idaho families can start applying for Empowering Parents grants.

EmpoweringParents.Idaho.Gov will begin processing $50 million in grant funds to Idaho families to use for students’ educational needs outside the classroom.

