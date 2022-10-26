BOISE — Idaho Governor Brad Little recently announced Idaho families can start applying for Empowering Parents grants.
EmpoweringParents.Idaho.Gov will begin processing $50 million in grant funds to Idaho families to use for students’ educational needs outside the classroom.
“The Empowering Parents grants reinforce this fact – a person’s education starts in the home. Parents are in the driver’s seat, as they should be and always will be in Idaho. The Empowering Parents grants put families in control of their child’s education and helps set them up for success,” Governor Little said.
The pandemic pushed many parents toward new ways of meeting the educational needs of their children. In 2020, Idaho served 18,000 Idaho families and 46,000 students with “Strong Families, Strong Students” grants to help cover educational needs outside the classroom.
Governor Little signed Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year to build on that success, putting another $50 million toward similar grants to cover things such as computers, tutoring, internet connectivity and other needs so students have the best chance for success. Each eligible family will have access to $1,000 per eligible student, with a maximum award of $3,000 per family.
The Empowering Parents grants are available for both public and nonpublic students to address learning loss and provide support for our most at-risk students.
“The Empowering Parents grants were a key part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan, and I appreciate my legislative partners for making it a priority,” Governor Little added. “The children today will become the workforce of tomorrow. We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state prosperous for future generations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.