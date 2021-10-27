KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Ambulance is sponsoring an EMT basics class. The classes will cover how to stop bleeding, how to cut apart cars, delivering babies and more. The course can help prepare students to pass a NREMPT examination.
The class is set for Nov. 16 – March, 2022. Classes take place in the evenings and occasional Saturdays. Available to all individuals 18 and older, and to 16 and 17-year-olds with parental consent. Early registration deadline is Nov. 12. Course fee includes textbook, lecture, licensing/testing fee and CPR course.
Call Tyson 208-935-8250 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.