KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Ambulance is sponsoring an EMT basics class. The classes will cover how to stop bleeding, how to cut apart cars, delivering babies and more. The course can help prepare students to pass a NREMPT examination.

The class is set for Nov. 16 – March, 2022. Classes take place in the evenings and occasional Saturdays. Available to all individuals 18 and older, and to 16 and 17-year-olds with parental consent. Early registration deadline is Nov. 12. Course fee includes textbook, lecture, licensing/testing fee and CPR course.

Call Tyson 208-935-8250 for information.

