GRANGEVILLE — The annual Encouragers Christmas party will occur at The Trails Restaurant Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11:30 a.m., for a no-host lunch, Christmas music, a white elephant gift exchange and fellowship. Music will be provided by Sue Johnson, Myra Pierce, Pat Hunter, Sherri Kinnick, Carol Schmidt, and possibly a group from the local Mennonite church. Rita Wagenmann and Debbie Wikoff will facilitate the gift exchange and other activities.

The interfaith group of Christian women was founded in 1991 by Ima Wikoff and Linda Aiken Kissinger, with the endorsement of the local ministerial association. Debbie Ewing now serves as co-leader with Ima. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main in Grangeville.

