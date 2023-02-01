GRANGEVILLE — The Encouragers Valentine party will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Trails Restaurant. Men are also invited to this event. Pastor Travis Jackson, from Centennial Evangelical Free Church, will share about love: God’s love and human love. There will also be door prizes and chocolates.
This no-host luncheon for women seeking Christian fellowship and sharing, is normally held on the first Thursday of each month, but will be held on the first Saturday in February at 101 E. Main in Grangeville, this month. For information call Ima at 208-983-0927.
