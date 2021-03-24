GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will resume the first Thursday meetings on April 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. Co-leader, Debbie Ewing, will give a devotional, and members will share their experiences and answers to prayer from the Covid downtime. Pat Hunter, Myra Pierce and Susan Johnson may share music. The group will meet in the private meeting room, and masks and social distancing is up to individuals. Trails is located at 101 E. Main Street. For information call 208-983-0927.

