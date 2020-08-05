GRANGEVLLE -- Encouragers is back! For the first time since March, the group will meet Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at The Trails Restaurant (formerly Oscars) in Grangeville.
Kristi Beckstead, Women’s Support Advocate for the YWCA, will share her personal story of spiritual awakening, and call to help those traumatized by domestic violence. She grew up along the Salmon River in Slate Creek and attended Riggins schools. She is the mother of two young adult sons, and has one granddaughter. In her personal life, she leads a women’s Bible study group each Monday night.
Encouragers is an interdenominational Christian women’s group which meets the first Thursday of each month for a no-host lunch, fellowship, and to hear special speakers.
Call Ima at 208-983-0927 for information.
