GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will meet for a Christmas party and no-host luncheon Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at The Trails. There will be carols, led by Pat Hunter, special Christmas music by Pat, Carol Schmidt, Ima Wikoff, and possibly Sue Johnson, and Myra Pearce. There will be a white elephant or dollar store gift exchange, directed by coleader, Debra Ewing.
This informal fellowship of Christian women meets for lunch, special speakers, and music on the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main, in Grangeville.
