GRANGEVILLE — Embracing Trust is the topic of a panel discussion, Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11:30 a.m., at the monthly Encouragers luncheon at The Trails Restaurant. Dee Lasse will lead three ladies from her Bible study group as they share what they have learned about trusting God, as they have studied the book, “Embracing Trust,” written by Joanne Weaver. The book advocates “Letting go of control — unless we hold on to something greater.”

Encouragers meets at 101 E. Main, in Grangeville, for a no-host luncheon on the first Thursday of each month. This nondenominational Christian group meets for fellowship, and to hear special speakers and musicians. For information, call Ima at 208-983-0927.

