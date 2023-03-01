GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will meet Thursday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. at The Trails Restaurant for its regular no-host luncheon. Encouragement is the theme. Debbie Ewing, co-leader, facilitates a group discussion of ways to encourage those around us. The group members will share ways they encourage others and how they have been encouraged by others.
Special music will be provided by Pat Hunter. The regular first-Thursday event meets at 101 E. Main in Grangeville, and is open to all.
