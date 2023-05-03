GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will observe the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4, at the regular 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at the Trails Restaurant, and at the local observance at noon on the Idaho County courthouse steps. Encouragers have a choice. They can come at 11 a.m. for lunch, and then go to the courthouse observance, or if mobility is a problem, they can come at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and for special music, and prayer for national, state and local institutions. They can also choose to go directly to the courthouse observance. The Trails is located at 101 E. Main in Grangeville. For questions, call Ima at 208 983 0927.

