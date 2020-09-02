GRANGEVILLE -- Encouragers will meet Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11:30 a.m., at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. The first Thursday meeting has been postponed because of a funeral. The speaker on will be Gloria Richards of Culdesac, who authored a book about her life entitled, Bulletproof Sheets and Exhausted Angels. She was involved in an abusive relationship before coming to Christ, and experienced many miracles. The no-host luncheon meets at 101 E. Main Street.

