The dog door has remained shut for a month now. The side yard is growing grass along a now disused path. Our family continues on with one of its members no longer present.
Toby, our nearly 15-year-old Shih Tzu, had to be put down Feb. 7. Nearly blind, deaf, and suffering from congestive heart failure, his issues came in rapid succession within a year. It was time to release him, and so my sons and I made the trip to the Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic to be with Toby as he was euthanized.
Many pet owners have been down this same road before, and many new owners have their difficult decision point – time to euthanize – just ahead of them. But we bear it because we love our pets.
Our pets provide us that unconditional love; they are our companions, guardians, they provide service to those with disabilities, and they work beside us on family farms and with law enforcement.
So, how do we prepare for the end-of-life for our dog and cat? What do we need to know?
“Quality of life is important; we don’t want our pets in pain, we don’t want them to needlessly suffer,” said Kim Heezen, DVM, with the Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic for 26 years. So, there are markers to be aware of to monitor when that quality of life may be waning.
“When they still want to eat, that’s a good sign,” she said, but when that appetite drops off – they may not like their favorite food or treat, or you have to baby them in order to eat – that’s a sign quality of life is declining.
Is the pet losing its ability to go to the bathroom – to go outside or to use a litterbox – and is making more messes in the home?
Is the pet losing interest in normal daily activities, such as a routine daily walk? Is your cat, which normally likes being in the window, now hiding in a closet?
“Can they still navigate their world?” Heezen asked. Disabilities such as types of paralysis, arthritis and even a form of pet Alzheimer’s disease can disorient them, reduce their mobility or make it where they literally can’t get up and engage in anything. For chronic cases, pet owners are advised to mark on the calendar the good days and the bad days for their pets. When the bad days start outnumbering the good ones, she said, the pet is getting closer to its end of life.
“Make sure you involve your vet if you start seeing quality of life decrease,” she said. There are medications that, while they may not make pets live longer, can make them more comfortable and improve their outlook on life for the time they have left.
So, the condition warrants putting your pet down. How can this be managed?
“It’s deciding what makes the pet most comfortable,” she said. The euthanasia procedure can be handled in a veterinary clinic; however, “We do a fair number of home euthanasias. Pets are most comfortable at home.” The procedure can even be done in the car as it may be too painful to transfer the pet, or they may hate to come into the clinic. In the case of procedures at home or in a car, owners will be provided an oral sedative to give to the pet so they will have less anxiety and fear. “Nobody wants the last thing their pet felt was they were scared,” she said.
“Sometimes we tell them to have one last ball throwing session with their pet, one last car ride, go to a special place, give them a special meal; all these things can help,” Heezen said. “We tell people, don’t’ act anxious. Pets can pick up on that. They are very attuned to human emotions.”
And then, it’s time for the procedure.
One misconception is this is painful, which Heezen said it is not. The animal is first given a sedative – a needle poke, the same as a person would receive for a blood draw, and within five minutes the pet is laying down relaxed and happy. This takes out the anxiety pets would have for why the veterinarian is holding their feet and shaving a leg, in order to find a vein.
“The euthanasia is an overdose of a barbiturate anesthetic. They literally go to sleep,” she explained. Following the injection, the pet will lose consciousness and enter such a deep sleep that the heart will stop, followed by the breathing. In about half the cases, the pet will stiffen, which is usually minor. She reiterated, “it’s not painful,” and the pet will not vocalize.
Once it’s administered, the process takes within a minute to a minute and a half, she said, and for some pets that are very ill, even quicker: “Some are so thankful to be released, they are gone before I finish the injection.”
Ahead of this point, Heezen will have recommended bringing another person along – more detached from the situation – to drive the owner home. It is also recommended to clear that day’s schedule, so you are not rushing back to work or to pick up children. The owner has lost a friend, she said, and needs time and space to grieve.
“Don’t let someone say, ‘It’s just a cat.’ It’s a friend, and a lot of people are very, very attached to their pets,” she said. “It’s ok to be sad.”
Regarding pet remains, cremation services are available, and state law provides guidelines and allows them to be buried on ground owned by the owner. In the cases of large animals, such as a horse, if an owner can’t bury it, they are allowed to go to a sanitary landfill.
“People often think animals don’t feel pain, that they don’t have anxiety or fear. That’s not true,” Heezen said. “We all have to die, but we have to allow for that passing to be pain free, fear free and dignified.”
