KAMIAH — The format was virtual, but the outcome was the same: Kamiah High School students continue to excel at the Idaho HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition. Junior Maya Engledow earned a gold medal for her prepared speech entitled “Unlock Your Full Potential,” Kaitlynn Everett placed 4th in the online nutrition exam, and Bridgett Breeding placed fifth in the veterinary science written exam.
In her winning speech, Engledow described the journey to unlock her potential, and the challenges of dreaming big when life experiences are limited within the bounds of a small community. She credited travel, and extracurricular activities like HOSA and 4-H with broadening her horizons and giving her confidence that she has unlimited potential.
After high school, Engledow shared her plans to attend college in a larger city and participate in activities not offered in Kamiah. “Most importantly, I am going to give myself all the time I need to figure it out. I am in no rush because I know the best products are made with time,” she explained.
Her speech concluded with a quote from Confucius. “The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential . . . these are keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.”
Engledow’s gold medal and Breeding’s fifth place finish qualify the duo to compete in the virtual HOSA International Leadership Conference to be held June 23-26. During the conference Engledow will give her speech to a panel of judges using Zoom meeting technology, and Everett will take another nutrition exam.
According to HOSA advisor Darra Snyder, these accomplishments are remarkable considering the quality of competition from throughout the state.
“The vast majority of competitors are from larger schools, some of which are in the business of training future health professionals exclusively,” she explained.
Also competing for Kamiah High School were Reese McMurtrie and Delaney Beckman.
Snyder added that the Kamiah HOSA Chapter would like to thank community members and businesses who have supported HOSA throughout the years.
“Your donations and participation in fund-raisers have made a real difference in the lives of Kamiah youth,” she stated.
