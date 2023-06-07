HARRIS RIDGE — The sixth annual English shepherd gathering event will be held at the Ginger Busta property on Harris Ridge on Saturday, July 8. Dogs will be competing in four events during the day, which will also include a guest educational speaker. Lunch will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a main or side dish, or dessert. Those with English shepherds are encouraged to attend and participate. The public is welcome to attend, and there is no cost for admission.
For information: Ginger Busta, 208-926-7911.
