English shepherds photo

Sue Hagle’s two English shepherds assist her with ranch chores.

 Contributed photo

HARRIS RIDGE — During the weekend of July 9-11, a group of English shepherds and their people will meet at Ginger Busta’s property on Harris Ridge, with the main activities on Saturday, July 10. The event will include a barnyard agility course, with dogs climbing pyramids of hay bales, crossing bridges and going through tunnels. The dogs will participate in a mouse hunt in the barn, determining which of several containers has mice in it. A trick dog contest will provide a chance for dogs to perform a trick and win a prize. Busta hopes that 25 dogs or more will participate in the event, now in its fourth year. The event is free to participants and to the public.

English shepherds are a beautiful, intelligent, historical breed of working dogs for general farm use and herding. Contact Busta at 208-926-7911 or co-organizers Kris Hazelbaker at 208-983-0283 and Sue Hagle at 208-926-4545.

