Are you ready for the Great Gas Giveaway? This is sponsored by the Idaho County Free Press, The Clearwater Progress and some generous local donors. Enter Oct. 10-31 for your chance to win free gas.
Participating businesses are Jacobs Oil in Grangeville (five $100 gas cards available); Jackson's in Riggins ($250 gas card); The Tire Guy in Cottonwood ($250 gas card); Dale and Jill’s ($250); The Pit Stop in Kamiah ($250); The Depot in Grangeville ($250); and CHS Primeland ($250).
