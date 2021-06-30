CLEARWATER — Entertainers are sought for the Elk City Wagon Road celebration in Clearwater Saturday. July 17/ Lunch is provided. Call Dana Lohrey at 208-746-0720 or 208-791-4548.

Vendors are also welcome to join the celebration; set up on Clearwater’s Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. July 17.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments