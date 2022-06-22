CLEARWATER —Entertainers are wanted to perform at the Elk City Wagon Road Celebration in Clearwater Saturday, July 16. Lunch is provided. Call Dana Lohrey at 208-791-4548. Vendors are welcome to join the celebration at no cost; just set up on Clearwater’s Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. July 16.

