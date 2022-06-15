CLEARWATER —Entertainers are sought to volunteer to perform at the Elk City Wagon Road Celebration in Clearwater Saturday, July 16. Lunch is provided.
If interested or for information, call Dana Lohrey at 208-791-4548.
Vendors are welcome to join the celebration at no cost; just set up on Clearwater’s Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. July 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.