The CIAA Show and Sale is set for April 20, 21 and 22.

GRANGEVILLE — The Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) will have its 54th Annual Spring Show and Sale on April 20-22, Thursday-Saturday. The event will be held at the Super 8 Motel’s conference room, at 801 S W 1st Street/Hwy 95, Grangeville.

Entries are accepted Wednesday, April 19, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; art pickup is Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per entry for CIAA members and $10 for nonmembers, with a limit of seven entries per artist. All media are accepted; work must be original work, not previously shown, created within the past two years (no classwork). Prizes are: “Best of Show,” $75; first place in each category is $15; 25% off custom framing “Gallery Award;” noncash ribbons for “People’s Choice,” “Kid’s Choice” and honorable mention awards.

