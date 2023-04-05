GRANGEVILLE — The Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) will have its 54th Annual Spring Show and Sale on April 20-22, Thursday-Saturday. The event will be held at the Super 8 Motel’s conference room, at 801 S W 1st Street/Hwy 95, Grangeville.
Entries are accepted Wednesday, April 19, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; art pickup is Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per entry for CIAA members and $10 for nonmembers, with a limit of seven entries per artist. All media are accepted; work must be original work, not previously shown, created within the past two years (no classwork). Prizes are: “Best of Show,” $75; first place in each category is $15; 25% off custom framing “Gallery Award;” noncash ribbons for “People’s Choice,” “Kid’s Choice” and honorable mention awards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.