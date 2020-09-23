The Environmental Protection Agency in September awarded the Nez Perce Tribe a $200,000 grant, part of a $2.053 million amount split among 14 organizations, universities, and government agencies to reduce and assess toxins affecting the Columbia River Basin watershed.
The grants are the first from the Columbia River Basin Restoration Funding Assistance Program, which was established by Congress in 2016 in part to reduce toxics, due to human activities, that have long affected the health of the waters throughout the basin.
Under the Clean Water Act, water quality is addressed by reducing pollution, including toxics that can accumulate in water, sediment, and fish tissues.
Grant funding to the tribe will focus on the Clearwater River watershed in monitoring contaminants (DDT, mercury, other metals, nutrients, plastics) in water and fish tissues.
