The ETC Thrift Store, which funds the ASK Program, is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There are some incredible prices in every department. ETC is looking for volunteers to help run the cash register as well as to help sort items and restock shelves when necessary. Contact Lisa Daniels at ETC 208-628-3438 or stop by the ETC store and talk with her.
