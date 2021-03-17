GRANGEVILLE — As eighth grade students filed into the multipurpose room at Grangeville Elementary Middle School Thursday, March 4, one student ended up quite surprised.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kacee Evans smiled following the short presentation.
Earlier this school year, Evans won the local Fleet Reserve Association (Lewiston branch) essay contest on “The Bill of Rights and Me.” Students in Mr. Kelcey Edwards’ class at GEMS were encouraged to enter the contest, writing about what Bill of Rights were most important to them or had special meaning to them.
The announcement on March 4 let Evans and her classmates know that her essay had place third regionally and would be sent on to the national contest.
“We received 68 entries and the regional Fleet Reserve Associated covers Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Montanan, Oregon, Hawaii and the Philippines,” explained Chuck Whitman, Lewiston branch Fleet Reserve secretary. He and vice-president Mark Janowski both attended the event and received local support from Idaho County Veterans representative Lucky Gallego.
Evans received monetary awards for both of her wins. She is the daughter of Steven Evans and Shelly Bentley of Grangeville.
The Fleet Reserve Association is a nonprofit U.S. military and veterans organization that represents the interests of enlisted Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine veterans and active-duty personnel.
Evans chose to write about the first amendment to the Bill of Rights which, in a nutshell, protects several basic U.S. freedoms including the freedom of religion, speech, the press, to assemble and self-government.
“The main reason why I picked this amendment is because we have been reading about Anne Frank and it has made me realize how lucky we are to have what we have today. One thing we had that they didn’t back then is freedom of speech,” Evans’ essay reads in part. “We all see the world so differently and that’s the beautiful thing about life.”
