Due to the problems presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numerous events in the area have been or will be cancelled. Some of those include the following:
Kamiah Barbecue Days – Sept. 4-6; Big Cedar Homemakers Taco Feed – Sept 6; Gonzaga University Concert Choir at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood – Sept 6; September’s Lewiston Roundup; the Clearwater County Fair and Lumber Jack Days in Orofino – Sept 17-20.
