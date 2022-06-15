Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) logo

LEWISTON — An exhibit of historic artifacts and contemporary art showcasing Chinese cultural influences on the Lewis-Clark Valley and surrounding region will through Aug. 31 at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St.

The exhibit, titled “From the Yellow River to the Snake River: Stories of Chinese Tradition Across Time and Space,” highlights how Chinese culture has enriched the history of both the Valley and the Pacific Northwest.

Historical objects on display include decorative arts, clothing, personal mementos, and food items. While a few of the objects belong to the Center for Art & History’s Permanent Collection, most are on loan from regional institutions, including the Asian American Comparative Collection at the University of Idaho, the Nez Perce County Historical Museum, and the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.

The exhibit also includes paintings by contemporary artist Yidan Guo of Blackfoot, Idaho, who uses traditional Chinese techniques to create watercolor paintings on silk and rice paper. By embracing these methods, she connects with her heritage, ultimately bridging the past and present.

The exhibit will be on display during normal Center hours, which are noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the exhibits. The protocols can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page.

For information on the exhibits at the Center for Arts & History, visit www.lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments