RIGGINS — Logging operations are under way, as of Aug. 23 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Windy Shingle North timber sale and will continue through this winter. U.S. Forest Service officials said some delays on Forest Service Road 517 (Heaven’s Gate) may be expected.
Due to log hauling, traffic is anticipated to be heavy on relatively narrow roads. Signs will be posted in all areas with active equipment, and Forest Service officials said that a CB channel will be posted. To maintain public safety, Forest Service officials anticipate the Heaven’s Gate Road, from milepost 10.82 to 13, will be closed to public access beginning in October for approximately six weeks. Currently, officials anticipate evening and weekend passage will be permitted, and will continue to keep the public informed as the operational plan develops.
The Windy Shingle project is located approximately five miles west of Riggins. It was designed for vegetation treatments to reduce the risk or extent of insects and disease infestation and increase stand resilience.
