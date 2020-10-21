Timber harvest operations along Forest Service Road 624, commonly known as Whitebird Ridge Road, will cause delays to travelers in the area.
Timber harvest equipment will be occupying the roadway during ongoing harvest operations associated with forest management work on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Salmon River Ranger District. Although the road will remain open during this work, travelers in the area should expect delays up to three hours on the Whitebird Ridge Road. The equipment will be removed from the roadway in the evenings, so those passing through before or after working hours will not be impacted.
Crews expect to be working in this area during the next few weeks, but the exact time frame may vary. Signage along the road will indicate the current status of delays in the area. For information: Salmon River Ranger District, 208-451-4366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.