GRANGEVILLE — Partners in Community Health are again sponsoring The Extreme Adventure Club for 2022.
Saturday, April 30, will feature tie-dyeing and an ambulance educational tour, 1-2:30 p.m. Drop-off and pickup is at Soltman Center. June 4 will offer hiking and exploring at the White Bird Battlefield, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup and drop-off will be at the trailhead. June 25 is survival guide day, drop-off and pickup TBA, 1-3 p.m.; July 9 will be miniature golf, watermelon eating contest and a pizza party, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Jungle Gym’s.
Contact Kirsten Jensen at kdjensen@uidaho.edu or 206-422-8388 to register for events.
