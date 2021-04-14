Five busy young women are this year’s Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors. Prairie High School (Cottonwood) seniors, Ellea Uhlenkott and Halle Klapprich, sophomores, Chloe Rowland (PHS) and Rayne Martinez (Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley High School) and ninth grade homeschooler Brooke Romney of Kooskia make up the 2021 Ambassadors.
The brainchild of former University of Idaho extension agent, Mary Schmidt, the Idaho County Ambassadors made their debut in 1997. The program is meant to retain older 4-H participants and give them additional leadership and community opportunities. They especially assist Idaho County 4-H Director, Susie Heckman, and the extension office at the Idaho County Fair.
“I wanted a new look at the fair, as I have been involved for many years in 4-H and as a fashion board member,” Rowland said.
Klapprich said it was a natural progression for her. “I’ve been really involved in my 4-H club and with a lot of fair activities, plus as Idaho County Fair royalty, so it seemed like this was the next step,” she explained.
Uhlenkott has been the president of her club for three years and heavily involved in the fashion show and other projects, so she also felt Ambassadors would be a good next step. “There are a lot of young kids in our club, and it’s nice to be able to be a role model in a different way,” she added.
Romney said she is relatively new to the area and involved with 4-H. “This seemed like a good way to get to know people and become more involved in the community,” she said. “I always looked up to the Ambassadors [when I was younger],” Martinez added.
All five young women said they thought the past year has been difficult with the cancellation of many activities during the pandemic; they also agreed they learned a lot during 2020.
“4-H is a good time to be social, so not having that in-person contact was difficult,” Klapprich said. “But it also gave me more time to work on projects.” “It also was good to see the different way people figured out how to still be active in 4-H,” Martinez said. Romney agreed, “Yes, people got very creative.”
All five Ambassadors are busy with not only their 4-H clubs, but also with a variety of school, church and community activities. “It can be difficult to be in athletics and keep up on everything, but 4-H has been great for learning and practicing time management skills,” Uhlenkott interjected.
The Ambassadors also all agree that 4-H has been instrumental in helping them overcome public speaking fears and learn to better interact socially, not only with their peers, but also with adults. “Doing demonstrations on a regular basis makes that so much easier,” Romney said. “I can seem kind of timid at first, so 4-H has really been big in helping me with public speaking,” Martinez emphasized.
Rowland said she is glad for the entire 4-H experience that allows kids to be successful in areas besides academics and athletics. “4-H is another way to be connected to something, to belong and interact,” she stated.
Heckman stressed nearly any subject can become a 4-H project, so all interest levels can be explored. “And we live in a great, supportive community with leaders who have been in 4-H for generations,” Heckman said. The Ambassadors all agreed.
“We have a great community who really backs the 4-H program,” Klapprich said. “Especially when times are tough — like in 2020,” Rowland added. Anyone interested in applying for the Ambassadors program can contact Heckman at 208-983-2667.
