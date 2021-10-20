COTTONWOOD — FAFSA night has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Prairie Junior-Senior High School cafeteria. A representative from Lewis-Clark State College’s financial aid office will be available to assist families with completing the FAFSA. All seniors and at least one parent should plan on attending. Bring last year’s tax returns to the meeting. Students and one parent will need an FSA ID to sign the FAFSA. Go to https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm to get an ID prior to the meeting.
