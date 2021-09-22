COTTONWOOD — FAFSA night has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., at Prairie Junior-Senior High School in Cottonwood in the cafeteria. A representative from Lewis-Clark State College's Financial Aid Office will be on hand to talk parents through the FAFSA process, which can be overwhelming without some direction.

All seniors and at least one parent should plan to attend. Bring last year's tax return to the meeting. Students and at least one parent will need an FSA ID to sign the FAFSA. Go to https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm to get an identification number prior to the meeting.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments