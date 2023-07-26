COTTONWOOD — With the theme of “Treasure Chest of Idaho County Best,” it’s nearly time for the Idaho County Fair.
Join with queen Abbie Frei and princesses Makenna York and Payton Brown for the fair Aug. 16-19. It all begins Aug. 18 with grand marshals Jim and Kathleen Vopat cutting the ribbon at 8:30 a.m. 4-H and open-class projects can be entered at that time, as well. Thursday, and Friday will include several events, such as fitting and showing/quality judging of 4-H and FFA projects, crowning night of royalty and Green Swing Dance.
The final day of the fair, Saturday, Aug. 19, will include a parade on Cottonwood’s Main Street. Enter by registering online at www.idahocountyfair.org, or by contacting Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, parade chairman, by phone: 208-962-5850 or email: jogehring@hotmail.com. For those with limited online access, there are forms that can be filled out in Cottonwood Chronicle, Idaho County Free Press, and in the Idaho County Fair Premium Book. Completed forms can be mailed to Sonnen (address on form) or dropped off at the information office in the Schmidt building on the fairgrounds.
