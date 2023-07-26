COTTONWOOD — With the theme of “Treasure Chest of Idaho County Best,” it’s nearly time for the Idaho County Fair.

Join with queen Abbie Frei and princesses Makenna York and Payton Brown for the fair Aug. 16-19. It all begins Aug. 18 with grand marshals Jim and Kathleen Vopat cutting the ribbon at 8:30 a.m. 4-H and open-class projects can be entered at that time, as well. Thursday, and Friday will include several events, such as fitting and showing/quality judging of 4-H and FFA projects, crowning night of royalty and Green Swing Dance.

