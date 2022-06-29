The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young women 14 to 18 years old interested in participating as a part of the 2022-2023 fair royalty. Girls must be going into their sophomore through senior years of high school and must be available through the end of the 2023 fair. Applications must be completed and turned in by July 6.
Candidates are required to attend four main events: A meet and greet barbecue on July 19; the royalty luncheon on Aug. 4; a public introduction at the fashion show on Aug. 17; and the crowning ceremony on Aug. 20.
This is open to all Idaho County residents or participants of Idaho County 4-H program for a minimum of one year. The queen will receive a gift of $450 and each princess will receive $350. There is also a budget in place for clothing, building of the float, and other expenses.
Royalty Applications can be picked up at the Idaho County Extension office, Room 3, Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville, or by calling the royalty advisor Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-507-1839 or emailing jogehring@hotmail.com. All applications must be dropped off at the extension office, or to Sonnen at the Blue Camas Salon in Cottonwood, by July 6.
Idaho County Fair’s “The Greatest Show” is set for Aug. 17-20.
