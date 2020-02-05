Notes and Floats set for Feb. 15
GRANGEVILLE – Notes and Floats is set for the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Josh Crosby and the Cornerstone Christian Learning Center students will provide musical entertainment. Desserts will follow the event. A silent pie and dessert auction will also be held. A donation of $10 per person is requested, with all proceeds going to CCLC.
Prayer group set to meet Feb. 8
GRANGEVILLE – Those interested in praying together will meet Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9-10 a.m., at the Soltman Center.
Locals to serve LDS missions
GRANGEVILLE – Two local young men are serving missions through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Grangeville ward.
Michael Told entered the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 10, 2019. He is serving in the Bolivia Santa Cruz North Mission. His parents are Matthew and Katie Told of Grangeville.
Clayton Brown has been called to serve in the Costa Rica San Jose' East Spanish Speaking Mission for a 24-month mission. He entered the Mexico Missionary Training Center. He is the son of Joel and Brandy Brown of Grangeville.
Kingma to speak at Encouragers this Thursday, Feb. 6
GRANGEVILLE -- Debbie Kingma will speak at Encouragers Thursday, Feb. 6, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at Pizza Factory in downtown Grangeville. Kingma will share about God’s faithfulness in her life through the loss of her husband, remarriage, and a move from Southern California to Grangeville. This mother and grandmother works with children at Grangeville Elementary and Middle School, and attends the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.
Encouragers is an interdenominational Christian women’s group, which meets the first Thursday of each month for lunch, fellowship, and to hear special speakers. Myra Pierce, performer at the National Rodeo finals in Las Vegas, will provide special music.
