GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Industrious Family Films hosted its first faith-based film festival in Grangeville. This live-streamed and in-person event garnered many entries in a variety of categories.
Industrious Family reached out to other low-budget and faith-based, independent filmmakers to mark the first of hopefully many Industrious Family Film Festivals.
“The main objective was to bring fellow movie makers together to enjoy each other’s work and to allow people who appreciate low-budget wholesome entertainment to watch the films that were submitted,” stated Mary Bowen, Industrious Family’s movie director and event organizer.
Nine entries from various faith backgrounds contributed to a total run time of approximately 186 minutes of film at this two-day event. Concessions were available, and two rooms with screens were used as “theaters,” where people could choose what to watch from a detailed program guide. Live-stream ticket holders were allowed the same opportunity via the comfort of their own living room by tuning into the company’s website where two YouTube links streamed theater rooms one and two. On day two, movie-making workshops and a roundtable critique were also presented in person and live-streamed to encourage and teach aspiring filmmakers.
Workshops covered included those on directing and managing, acting, screenwriting, makeup and lighting demonstrations and how to get your movies in theaters.
“I really strongly feel like there is a growing number of wholesome entertainers but more specifically Catholic entertainers,” stated Faustina Bowen, an event organizer and screenwriter for Industrious Family. “Oftentimes these independent filmmakers, in this instance, are working on their own without very much feedback or encouragement. The film festival provides an opportunity to unite these Catholic minds to learn from each other and to encourage each other and grow without as many growing pains as they would have if they were just working on their own.”
