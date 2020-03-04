Prayer group to meet March 7
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville prayer group will meet Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Soltman Center. All are invited.
Farewell set for Bacons
KAMIAH – A gathering to honor and bid farewell to Russ and Denise Bacon is set for Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m., at The Life Center. Denise was proactive in the recovery efforts following the Kamiah wildfires of 2015. She was honored and recognized by the governor for her diligence and efforts. The Bacons will be moving back to Arizona in April to be closer to family
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Encouragers will meet Thursday
GRANGEVILLE -- Encouragers will meet for its regular first-Thursday luncheon Thursday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m., at Pizza Factory.
Amalia Smith, missionary and Bible teacher, will share about evangelism, and the importance of Christians fulfilling Christ’s Great Commission. She will also update the group on her recent and upcoming mission trips.
This informal Christian women’s group meets at 126 W. Main in Grangeville for fellowship and to hear special speakers and music. Myra Pierce will sing.
‘World’s Fair’ event set for March 19
GRANGEVILLE -- The 6th Annual World's Fair is set for Thursday, March 19, at the E. Free church in Grangeville, 408 N. College Street, 4-6 p.m.
The World's Fair is an opportunity for home educated children to learn about a country of their choice at home, and then display their knowledge in an open house setting. The group will be joined this year by the 2nd-4th grade class from Cornerstone Christian Learning Center in Grangeville.
For questions contact Rachel Foster at 208-983-1817.
