Under the program titled, A Musical Celebration, the Idaho County Orchestra performed a variety of popular and sacred Christmas music at a concert last Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude at Cottonwood. Around 150 people attended the hour and a half concert.
