ALACCA Bible Camp is drop-off place for ‘Operation Christmas Child’ shoeboxes

HARPSTER -- This month, sites throughout the nation will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Idaho County families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, area residents hope to collect more than 5,502 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
"I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact," said regional director Nathan Jansen. "We see all ages getting involved –and more and more every year."
ALACCA Bible Camp, located at 101 China Garden Road in Harpster, is a collection site. Specific drop-off times are as follows: Monday, Nov. 18, through Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to noon each day; Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, and 5-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 25, 8 to 10 a.m.
For shoebox details, go to www.samaritanspurse,org.
