HARPSTER – ALACCA Bible Camp has set several camp dates for the summer.
This week, the K-1 day camp will run through June 14. The high school Voyagers camp is set for June 24-29. Middle schoolers can enjoy Adventurers camp July 8-13; 456 camp is July 15-20; and 234 camp is scheduled for July 23-27.
Register for camps at ALACCA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.