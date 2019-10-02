HARPSTER – ALACCA Bible Camp has several upcoming activities scheduled.
Ladies weekend with Renee Olson is set for Oct. 4-6, with costs starting at $90. With the theme of “Deeper,” crafts, food, fellowship and worship are included.
A Golden Age Getaway is set for the retired community Nov. 1-3. This starts Friday at 5 p.m. and concludes Sunday. Cost starts at $90.
A workday is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, with something for everyone, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch provided.
ALACCA is located at 101 China Garden Road. Call 208-983-1188. Register at www.alacca.org.
