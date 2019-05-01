COTTONWOOD -- Join Frank Bruno as he shares pictures and stories of his pilgrimage hike from Southern France and across northern Spain to the city of Santiago de Compostela. Last spring, he walked the famed Camino De Santiago (The Way of St. James). The presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, in the back room of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 503 Garrett St., in Cottonwood.

