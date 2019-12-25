COTTONWOOD --The Idaho County Orchestra, led by Jean Melching, will perform a variety of popular and sacred Christmas music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel. Included in the program will be ensembles within the group. The title of the program is "A Musical Celebration."
Violins include: Carletta Allen, Lana Claussen, Nathan Winder, and Ammon Pikus. Lori Graham plays viola; Barb Cleary plays cello; Bruce Graham plays string bass and guitar; Sr. Karen Martin, Mary Schwartz and Carlee Pikus play clarinet; Joan Haaland, Denise Winder and Hannah Schwartz play flute, Dr. Jared Pikus plays piano.
This concert is free and a reception will follow. The Monastery of St. Gertrude is located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. For information call 208-962-5065 or e-mail creative@stgertrudes.org.
