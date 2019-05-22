KAMIAH -- The free monthly community breakfast at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church will be held on May 29, from 8:30-10 a.m. Breakfasts are usually held every month on the last Wednesday of each month.
St. Catherine’s Catholic Church is located at 7th and Idaho streets in Kamiah. The breakfast this month will be biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and conversation. St. Catherine’s invites all in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.