Cornerstone Christian float

Cornerstone Christian Learning Center, 515 W. N. 2nd St. in Grangeville, presented a float in the Border Days Parade.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press

Border Days Parade in Grangeville brought a variety of floats, including ones from Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (above) and ALACCA Bible Camp (right). Cornerstone Christian Learning Center in Grangeville is enrolling children ages preschool through grade four. The school is located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street. ALACCA Bible Camp and Conference Center is located at 101 China Garden Road, Harpster. A variety of age-specific camps are held during the summer and retreats are held throughout the year. The camp can also be rented for special occasions. Call 208-983-1188 or e-mail camp@alacca.org.

BDF.jpg

ALACCA Bible Camp was represented in the Border Days Parade.

