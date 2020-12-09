GRANGEVILLE —Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (CCLC) has openings in grades preschool through fifth for its faith- based education. All children are welcome, regardless of religious background. To apply or for fee questions, call 208-983-0029 (leave a message for a callback). The school is located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street. CCLC generally follows the Mountain View School District 244 calendar and is open Monday through Friday. Monday through Thursday, school runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays it runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Childcare is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. See the CCLC Facebook page for details.
A parent group meets monthly and is in charge of several fund-raising events for the school. Parents volunteer one day a month at the school. An oversight board from the church consists of Pastor Ben Boeckel, Pete DeSantis, Dean Allen, Dixie Schwartz and Joan Haaland, who currently serve on this board.
